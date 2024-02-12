The State Duma Committee did not support fines to exporters for unsold foreign currency earnings
The introduction of fines for foreign currency earnings not sold by exporters is still premature; current legislation makes it possible to resolve this issue without compulsory will. This was stated by its first deputy head Daniil Bessarabov, explaining the decision of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation to reject the initiative, reports Interfax.
#Russia #decided #postpone #fines #unsold #currency
Leave a Reply