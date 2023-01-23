The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

Russia decided to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department said that in recent years, the authorities of the Baltic republic “purposefully destroy the entire range of relations with Russia.” “Total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry clarified that the decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations in both countries to charge d’affaires was made in response to Estonia’s “radical reduction” in the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn.

reported also that the Estonian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was strongly protested in connection with the actions of the authorities of the republic and ordered to leave Russia on February 7.

On January 11, it became known that the Estonian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Russian embassy reduce the number of diplomats to eight positions and administrative, technical and service personnel to 15.