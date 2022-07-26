The Foreign Ministry reported that Russia and almost 20 countries are negotiating visa facilitation

Russia and almost 20 countries are negotiating visa facilitation TASS Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Ivan Volynkin.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry is constantly working to simplify the visa regime with foreign states – currently there are about 18 countries,” he said. The representative of the department added that negotiations are underway with some countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as with Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong.

Volynkin explained that very favorable conditions have now been created for foreign citizens to enter Russia.

