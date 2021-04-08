In Kazan, they decided to create an unmanned metro. Vedomosti writes about this.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and co-owner of Transmashholding Andrey Bokarev discussed a roadmap for the creation of the first unmanned metro in Russia. It is specified that in 2021, a platform space control system will appear on certain sections of the Kazan metro line. In addition, obstacle detection systems will be introduced on some trains.

The Kazan metro should completely switch to unmanned mode by 2025.

In September 2020, in Russia, an unmanned vehicle transported commercial cargo between cities for the first time. Thus, GAZelle delivered almost a ton of vegetables from Vladimir to Moscow in an autonomous mode. The car covered 240 kilometers, and the transportation itself cost the customer 1,500 rubles. The price included the payment of an engineer. Without it, the cost would be less than a thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that a legal basis for unmanned vehicles is currently being prepared in Russia. It is expected that in the coming decades it will provide most of the traffic.