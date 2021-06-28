The use of the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO) may become mandatory for regional and municipal bodies of social protection, the Russian Ministry of Labor suggested. This was reported by Kommersant.

According to the publication, the department decided to change the rules for assigning benefits, making the use of EGISSO mandatory when calculating and providing social support measures in the regions. Now the appointment and provision of benefits is carried out in other information systems, and in some municipalities – and manually.

Also, the draft document defines uniform requirements for regional information systems for the possibility of exchanging information with EGISSO. Such an initiative will make it possible to assign support measures proactively, without contacting social protection.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Labor relaxed property requirements for Russians claiming benefits for children between the ages of three and seven. Social security authorities will not take into account when assigning benefits to shares in an apartment, which are one third or less, as well as land plots in rural areas with an area of ​​up to one hectare (in the previous version of the document it was 0.25 hectares).