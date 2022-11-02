Senior Russian military officials have recently discussed Moscow’s use of a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukrainewhich has contributed to increasing concern in Washington and allied capitals, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

(Also read: Volodimir Zelenski’s race against the clock / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas).

As explained by the New York newspaper, which cites high-ranking US officials as sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin was not part of those talks, which took place while Russia’s nuclear rhetoric increased and Russian military forces suffered setbacks in the battlefield.

The fact that high-ranking Russian military chiefs addressed this issue, the newspaper notes, alarmed the administration of US President Joe Biden, as it confirmed how frustrated Russian generals are by their tactical errors and I suggested that Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons could materialize.

We have made it clear from the outset that Russia’s comments on the potential use of nuclear weapons are very worrying. See also The European Union shields itself against the gas cut with an energy saving plan

However, US officials said they had seen no evidence that the Russians were planting nuclear weapons or taking other tactical steps to prepare for an attack.

And they also did not describe the scenarios that military leaders considered for the hypothetical use of a nuclear weapon. The newspaper recalled, however, that William J. Burns, director of the CIA, had previously said that Putin’s “potential desperation” for victory in Ukraine and setbacks in the war could lead Russia to use these weapons.

(We recommend: Maximum tension: the two coreas shoot each other for the first time since 1953).

A Ukrainian gunner loads a howitzer near the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, where troops have stalled.

On the other hand, John Kirby, one of the spokesmen for the White House National Security Council, refused to comment on “the details of this report,” The New York Times reported.

“We have made it clear from the outset that Russia’s comments on the potential use of nuclear weapons are of great concern and we take them seriously,” Kirby said, adding that the US government continues to “monitor the matter to the best of its ability.” we can, and we see no indication that Russia is making preparations for such use.”

The Pentagon estimates that Russia has an arsenal of up to 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons.which are designed for use on battlefields against conventional forces.

A tactical nuclear weapon has never been used in combat, but it could be deployed in many ways, including with missiles or artillery shells.

(Keep reading: Do Russian tycoons renounce their citizenship? The Kremlin speaks of the controversy).

EFE