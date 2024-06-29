Home page politics

Russian soldiers in action. According to an analysis, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the Ukraine war. (Symbolic image) © Russian Defence Ministry/IMAGO

Both sides in the Ukraine war have suffered high losses of soldiers. However, both Russia and Ukraine rarely disclose concrete figures.

Moscow – The number of deaths among Russian men has risen during the invasion of President Wladimir Putin in Ukraine has risen sharply, census data show. According to the independent Russian news portal Medusa There has been a sharp increase in excess mortality among young men, based on newly released data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Increase in the mortality rate of young men in Russia in 2023

Medusa reported that the death rate of young men in Russia increased significantly in 2023. Compared to 2022, the number of deaths has almost doubled. According to data published on June 27, at least 64,000 Russians have died in the war so far. Men aged 35 to 39 are particularly affected, with almost 17,000 additional deaths recorded. The death rate of 25 to 29 year old men in Russia is also almost twice as high as expected.

Russia’s reluctance to disclose its own losses in the Ukraine war

Estimates of the number of victims in Ukraine War vary considerably. In general, Ukraine’s figures are higher than those of its Western allies. Moscow, on the other hand, is mostly reticent to provide information about its own losses. In September 2022, then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the war. President Vladimir Putin addressed the losses in the Ukraine war at a press conference on June 5, 2023. He claimed that the ratio of “irrecoverable losses” between Russia and Ukraine was one to five in favor of Russia. However, he did not give any specific figures.

Investigation confirms: At least 50,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war

In April, BBC and the independent Russian media Media Zone a joint investigation that confirmed the deaths of at least 50,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The investigation relied on official reports, newspaper articles, open source information and social media posts to verify the deaths. Particularly alarming was the finding that at least 27,300 Russian soldiers died in the second year of the war alone. The report by BBC and Media Zone However, he pointed out that the actual number of Russian fatalities is probably even higher.

Inconsistent information on casualty figures in the Ukraine war

Kyiv also rarely discloses detailed information about the losses. An assessment by the US intelligence service published in April 2023 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) found that Ukraine suffered between 124,500 and 131,000 casualties, including 15,500 to 17,500 deaths. This assessment came to light just over a year after the war began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in February that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had lost their lives in the war. (jek)