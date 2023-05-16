“RV”: Russian Armed Forces inflicted the most massive strike with high-precision weapons on objects in Kyiv

On the night of May 16, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) inflicted the most massive strike on military facilities in Kyiv with the help of high-precision weapons. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

As the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia later clarified, an American anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) Patriot was hit in the Ukrainian capital. The Russian Armed Forces attacked the air defense system using the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic missile system, the ministry explained.

In addition, a concentrated strike was carried out with the help of long-range weapons at the points of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as at the places of storage of ammunition and weapons. Russian troops hit all the designated objects, the Defense Ministry added.

The official representative of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, specified that the attacks on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were carried out both from the sea and from the air.

In Ukraine, the night strike was called exceptional

The Kiev city military administration said that the night attack on the city was used the maximum number of missiles in a short period of time. The authorities of the Ukrainian capital called it exceptional in its density. The strike used “drones, cruise missiles and likely ballistic missiles,” the administration said.

In Kyiv, air defense systems (air defense) worked. In addition, almost the entire territory of Ukraine acted air raid alert. Explosions were heard in the Solomensky and Shevchenkovsky districts of Kyiv. Detonations were also reported in the Chernihiv region.

According to the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, a military facility was hit in the Svyatoshinsky district of Kyiv, probably an air defense system. The result was a 200 square meter fire.

The most massive attack was preceded by a retaliatory strike

On May 14, Russian forces attacked warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, which were being prepared for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military correspondents called the evening raid a retaliatory strike.

The Russian Armed Forces used strategic aviation, as well as Caliber cruise missiles. Powerful explosions occurred in the Western Ukrainian Ternopil, Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk. Also, a missile strike was carried out on targets in Kharkiv and the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

Military correspondents linked the attack to a number of incidents that had previously occurred with Russian military and civilian facilities. A day earlier, explosions were heard in Luhansk. Two rockets exploded near the Avangard stadium. Prior to this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Lugansk with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Then an 80-year-old civilian was injured, and apartment buildings were damaged.