Ruslan Khasbulatov, the last chairman of Russia’s Supreme Soviet, died yesterday at the age of 80 at his home on the outskirts of Moscow and will be buried this Thursday in his hometown Tolstoy Yurt in Chechnya. This was written by the Tass news agency.

“I spoke today with my closest relatives. Most likely, tomorrow they will all come to Chechnya, to the village of Khasbulatov, where the funeral will take place according to Chechen traditions,” a person linked to the politician’s family told the agency. Interface.

An ally of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin, Khasbulatov held the presidency of the Russian parliament between 1991 and 1993.