Russia, day after: Putin’s end is near

Few remember a February day in 2015.



Fly.



A Russian man, a young, intelligent politician, a champion of non-corruption.

A non-rich who had not enriched himself in the practical ways of Eltsinian-era corruption. He walked hugging his Ukrainian girlfriend discussing trips to Kiev and holidays in Odessa .. A couple like thousands in Russia at the time, there lost lightly under a sky with a few low clouds in front of the Kremlin.

On a bridge like the one that for the French would be the Pont-Neuf and Ponte Milvio for the Romans, the signals of the surveillance cameras suddenly go out.

A van stops at the corner and blocks the view of the other side of the street. Boris looks back for a moment. And he comes face to face with the motorcycle that emerges from behind the van. Chilled in silence and speechless.

It’s a farewell scene. Of a Russian to his Ukrainian girlfriend. Chilled in silence and speechless. Just a clear-eyed look for her.

A symbolic scene. His name was Boris Nemtsov, killed on that morning in 2015 less than a year after the invasion of Crimea that he had condemned so much against Putin. More for political foresight than for love. As the Chechens accused of the murder at the time insinuated. Not even two hours later, Mikhail Kasiarov, one of the brightest politicians in post-Yeltsin Russia, former finance minister and prime minister under Putin, quickly realizes that the situation has changed.

It was the signal that the Russian political elite of the time was waiting to move. Abramovich arms his private jet with anti-missile systems.

And so on.

The diaspora – even physical… – of the oligarchs begins. Switzerland, India, Côte d’Azur, Latvia And since then, countless politicians and oligarchs have fallen victim to mysterious suicides, poisonings and executions. A black curtain moves across the world

