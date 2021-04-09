Russia Darya Apahonchich from St. Petersburg was declared an agent of foreign powers in Russia because he received money from the Museum of Photography in Finland, among other places

The Russian Ministry of Justice accuses Apahonchich, who works as a teacher and artist, of receiving money from abroad.

In Russia individuals appointed as foreign media agents are trying to get rid of their questionable status through the courts.

St. Petersburg Russian language teacher, artist Darya Apahonchich the first of them filed a lawsuit in St. Petersburg regional court in early March, demanding that the decision of the Russian Ministry of Justice to declare him an agent of foreign powers be illegal.

Last December, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Apahonchich to a register it maintains of the foreign media it considers to be “agents of foreign powers”.

According to Apahonchich, the appointment violates constitutional rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Russia completed its register of foreign media agents at the end of last year for the first time with private individuals.

In addition to Apahonchich, a human rights activist ended up on the list Lev Ponomarev and three journalists: Petrozavodsk Sergei Markelov as well as the Pskov people Lyudmila Savitskaya and Denis Kamaljagin. They also take lawsuits in their case.

Apahonchichin the trial began in St. Petersburg on Monday. At the hearing, he heard for the first time why the state has appointed him as a foreign agent.

The ministry justified to the court that Apahonchich had received foreign credit transfers from Switzerland, Germany, France and Finland. Apahonchich said the money was an official reward for his work as a teacher and for attending festivals and exhibitions.

The Museum of Finnish Photography had paid him 35,000 rubles for an exhibition at the Political Photography Festival the previous year. A French school where Apahonchich had taught Russian had transferred him a total of 112,000 rubles.

He had received a total of 60,000 rubles from foreign friends through Paypal and Deutsche Bank. In addition, the Ministry of Justice accuses him of receiving money from the International Red Cross, whose Russian branch is a former employer of Apahonchich.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the funds originate in Norway and have been brokered by Sweden. Apahontich says he taught Russian immigrants in the Red Cross with a state grant.

Ministry of Justice commented To Kommersant magazinethat the criteria for designating individuals as foreign media agents are clearly specified in law.

It is sufficient that he has received money from abroad and disseminated materials or messages produced by the media, which Russia considers to be an agent of foreign powers.

Apahonchich had shared on the Internet Radio Liberty’s Russian-language story about a project of feminist fairy tales, of which he is one of the authors. Russia considers US-funded Radio Liberty to be a foreign agent.

The trial of Apahonchich will continue next Thursday, but expectations are low.

“This is a very dangerous precedent as they punish citizens for their position. A teacher working for a foreign educational institution cannot be socially active. In this work, it is necessary to receive money from abroad, ”Apahonchich commented by phone from St. Petersburg.

“Everything is so absurd and amusing that I don’t expect anything good. They want very much to prove that I am an agent of foreign powers, so I do not believe them to have withdrawn their decision. “