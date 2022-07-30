Russia reduced again, on Saturday, gas supplies to European countries, while suspending its exports to Latvia.
“Today, Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Latvia … due to a violation of the terms of gas delivery,” the Russian gas giant said in a statement on Telegram.
The announcement was made while “Gazprom” drastically reduced deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing the need for maintenance of one of the turbines.
Russia previously reduced the volume of its shipments twice last June, stressing that the pipeline could not function normally without a turbine that was repaired in Canada and not returned to Moscow due to sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia.
Since then, Germany and Canada have agreed to return the equipment to Russia, but the turbine has not yet been delivered.
#Russia #cuts #gas #supplies #Europe
Leave a Reply