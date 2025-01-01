The year 2025 has begun with a new situation of uncertainty regarding the supply of natural gas to Europe. As expected, the Russian state company Gazprom officially announced this Wednesday that it is interrupting the flow to the EU through Ukraine, “due to the repeated and explicit refusal” by kyiv to extend the transit agreements, which puts In a situation of alert, a good part of the EU, with six of its countries further east – even reaching Italy – depend on up to 60% of the supply through this route. The European Commission has reacted to Gazprom’s statement by sending a message of calm, ensuring that it is “prepared” to supply them with gas through four alternative routes.

“Due to the repeated and explicit refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, Gazprom was deprived of the technical and legal opportunity to supply gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine from January 1, 2025,” he said. The Russian company announced this Wednesday in a statement.

The definitive suspension of the transportation of natural gas from Russia to the rest of Europe through Ukraine is the end point of the escalation of tension between these two countries, which began to worsen when in 2019 Russia invaded the easternmost part of Ukraine, the province of the Donbass and reached a point of no return in February 2022 when a new annexation attempt by Moscow began the war in Ukraine that still continues and has also caused serious consequences in energy matters for the EU, which now is trying to weather the total cutoff of Russian gas reaching its countries further east through the Ukrainian gas pipeline.

The announcement, already “expected”, has had an immediate reaction from the European Commission. Sources from the Community Executive have assured the EFE Agency that the EU is “prepared” to supply this gas through four other alternative routes in the countries that will be most affected by the cut and with which it has been working for a year in anticipation of the Gazprom announcement. Spain is not among them, despite the fact that in recent years it has been at the head of the main importing countries of Russian gas, in contracts that private operators closed with Russian producers before the war began, which arrive by ship – in a liquefied state – and that the EU is trying to stop by prohibiting European ports from being a stopover for LNG tankers transporting Russian gas to third countries.

The EU countries most affected by the supply cut are Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which have a direct connection to the Ukrainian gas network through which Gazprom gas arrived. Italy and Austria also have a high dependency, up to 60% in the case of the latter country. For now, the Slovenian government anticipated this Tuesday the supply cut confirmed on January 1, ensuring that it was prepared for the interruption and that there was no risk of shortages. In addition to Ukraine, its Minister of Economy, Denisa Sáková, stated that “Slovakia has also built a gas pipeline connection with each of the neighboring countries.” “Therefore, it is possible to transport natural gas from any direction,” he reassured.

Precisely, the flow of gas by gas pipeline from other European countries, supplied, in turn, by other producing countries, including from where it arrives by ship as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is Brussels’ trump card for this new event related to the cut Russian gas will not affect the EU again, as it did in 2021 and 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of gas as a “weapon of war” caused a gas price crisis. the energy that caused inflation to escalate to rates unknown for a long time and the fear that its member states could be left short of supplies in times as necessary as winters.

On this occasion and in anticipation that, as has happened, Gazprom will stop pumping gas to the EU through Ukraine, the Commission has four alternatives to supply the affected countries, the first of them, through Germany, connected to them by gas pipeline and that receives gas by ship from other countries.

The second route is access to gas from Norway and LNG from the United States; The third would be to transport gas from Italy to Austria and, from there, to Slovakia and Slovenia, and the fourth and last, through the so-called Trans-Balkan route, from Greece, Turkey and Romania.