Moscow reduced fuel sales abroad by 30% and is considering applying a new tax; 75% of diesel imported in Brazil is Russian

Russia decided to cut 30% of its diesel and crude oil exports on Thursday (September 21, 2023). According to the Russian government, this limitation aims to supply the domestic market in the face of the maintenance shutdown of some refineries. In addition to the restriction, the country is considering applying a tax of US$250 per ton of petroleum derivatives in the period from October 1, 2023 to July 2024. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

This decision raised alarm bells in the Brazilian energy sector. This is because Russia is the largest external supplier of diesel to Brazil. Given this scenario, the bank Goldman Sachs released a report on the impacts that this cut could have on the Brazilian market. The document states that Petrobras will be pressured to increase the price of diesel. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 249 KB, in English).

The report signed by analysts Bruno Amorim, João Frizo and Guilherme Costa explains that 25% of diesel demand in Brazil is met by imports. In August, 75% of this amount was filled by Russian fuel.

Russian diesel reached this high level in Brazilian imports because the sanctions imposed by European countries on Moscow, due to the war with Ukraine, forced Russia to trade its oil derivatives at a price below the market. Following this restriction, Brazilian importers will have to look for new markets to buy diesel, this time at a higher price.

However, the first move of the distributors that imported this fuel should be to pressure the Petrobras to offer them a greater quantity of diesel given the lack of prospects for continuing to purchase from the Russians. The state-owned company will not be able to meet all this new demand and will be pressured to increase the price of fuel to avoid shortages.

To the Power360the fuel specialist at Argus, Amance Boutin, made a similar reading. According to him, Petrobras already prices diesel below Russian imports and this makes the state-owned company the first option for companies to replenish their diesel stocks, even though it is unable to meet all demand.

“There will be a movement by distributors towards Petrobras to try to increase the volume that Petrobras will deliver to them in October, but this is not guaranteed”he said. “You had a distributor that bought the cheapest Russian diesel and had an arrival schedule, but you no longer have that perspective, they will have to ask Petrobras to increase their volume”declared Boutin.