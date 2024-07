Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Senate, addresses the Kyrgyz Parliament in Bishkek | Photo: EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Russia’s response to the US deployment of long-range weapons in Germany will be “tough and adequate,” Federation Council (Russian Senate) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko announced on Thursday (11).

“I am confident that this (deployment) will not happen because Russia’s response will be tough and adequate,” Matviyenko told state television.

She added that Washington’s plans to deploy such weapons on German soil were “unacceptable.”

Matviyenko also said that Berlin “has no right” to house such weapons due to agreements signed after the end of World War II.

“If we recover the wartime documents, Germany has no right to receive these weapons,” he argued.

Hours earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also promised that Moscow would respond to the eventual deployment with “military” measures.

“Without nervousness and without emotions, we will, above all, work out a military response to this new threat,” Ryabkov said.

The White House announced on Wednesday (10) that the US will begin in Germany, starting in 2026, the gradual deployment of its long-range weapons within the scope of the Multi-Domain Task Force.

When fully developed, these long-range conventional fire units will include SM-6, Tomahawk and hypersonic weapons, which have significantly greater range than those currently used in Europe.

In a joint statement with Germany, the White House said the operation would demonstrate the US commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence.