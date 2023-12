Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

The Kremlin classified this Friday (15) as “politicized” the European Council's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and warned that this could “destabilize” the European Union (EU).

“Of course, this is an absolutely politicized decision,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily telephone press conference.

The European Council decided on Thursday (14) to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, grant candidate country status to Georgia and begin negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina “as soon as the necessary degree of fulfillment of the criteria has been achieved. of accession”.

According to Peskov, the EU has always had “strict criteria” for membership and currently “neither Ukraine nor Moldova meet them”.

“Without a doubt, these new members could actually destabilize the EU,” he added, although Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has already considered that Ukraine’s entry into the bloc does not pose a threat to Moscow.

In Peskov's view, EU decisions are often based “largely on the desire to cause even more disruption to Russia”, in this case creating antagonism between Moscow and former Soviet republics with European aspirations.

The Ukrainian government, the opposition and civil society on Thursday celebrated the European Council's decision to open accession negotiations with Kiev as a victory for those fighting for Ukraine's independence and democratic future.

Moldova, in turn, welcomed the “new page” in its history and defended an “even stronger and more united” Europe with Chisinau and Kiev.