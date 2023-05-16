Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger, Christian Stör

China’s special envoy is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday. Lukashenko shows up for a military appointment. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Alexander Lukashenko makes a public appearance

Volodymyr Zelenskyj meets GB – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Ukrainian advances continue

All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Update from May 15, 10:18 p.m.: Chinese special envoy Li Hui is expected on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Ukraine. According to Beijing, the aim of Li’s trip is “to talk to all parties about a political solution” in the Ukraine conflict. The special envoy, who was formerly the Chinese ambassador to Moscow, is also scheduled to travel to Russia, Germany, Poland and France. According to its own statements, China is trying to take a neutral position in the Ukraine conflict and wants to establish itself as a mediator.

President Zelenskyj back in Ukraine after trip to Europe

Update from May 15, 8:12 p.m: Volodymyr Zelenskyj has returned to Ukraine after traveling through four European countries with “more ammunition, more powerful weapons for the front, more protection for our people, more political support”, as the Ukrainian President summarized it in a video .

At all talks in Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain, his peace formula for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine was discussed, he continued.

Ukraine war: Putin ally Lukashenko reappeared in public

May 15 update at 6:26 p.m: After days of speculation about his health, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko reappeared at an appointment with the military. State television in Minsk showed the 68-year-old in a military green uniform on Monday (May 15).

“Let’s look at what is happening around our country, especially in the air,” Lukashenko said. He then went directly into shooting downs of helicopters and planes in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine and Belarus, which had not even been confirmed by the Russian leadership. The events in the Russian region on Saturday put Belarus on heightened alert, Lukashenko said.

Picture taken on May 15: Belarus’ President Lukashenko visits the country’s air force. © -/Belarus’ Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

At least nine people are said to have been killed in the crashes. There was no official information on this. The Russian Ministry of Defence, which also launches its attacks on Ukraine from the area, has not commented either.

War in Ukraine: Russia’s “Interior Minister” seriously injured in Luhansk

May 15 update at 4:36 p.m: In Luhansk, the “acting Minister of the Interior” Igor Kornet, appointed by Russia, was seriously injured in an attack. The 50-year-old was taken to the intensive care unit, Russian media reported. The bomb destroyed a hairdressing salon in central Luhansk where Kornet was apparently staying.

One person died in the explosion and three Kornet bodyguards were injured. Since August 2014, Kornet has served as “Minister of the Interior” in the Moscow-backed Luhansk separatist government structures. In October last year, Moscow officially annexed the territory bordering Russia after invading Ukraine.

News on the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: “The enemy has no more strength at all”

May 15 update at 2:14 p.m: “The opponent understands that he no longer has any strength for active attack actions”: With these words the Kyiv Independent the HUR boss Andrij Chernjak about the current lawsuit in the Ukraine war. The HUR is the Ukrainian military intelligence agency. According to Chernyak, around 152,000 members of Russia’s military are currently stationed in the occupied Zaporizhia and Kherson Territories, but: “Their only task is to hold the positions. There is absolutely no talk of another offensive,” Chernyak estimated.

The Russians would only erect new defensive walls there. His statements could not be checked independently.

Military aid in the Ukraine war: Putin spokesman Peskov plays down influence

Update from May 15, 12:35 p.m.: The Kremlin has sharply criticized further British military aid for Ukraine – and is still confident of victory in the war of aggression against the country. “This cannot significantly or fundamentally affect the course of the special military operation (that’s what Moscow calls its war in Ukraine, editor’s note),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the news agency on Monday (May 15). interfax according to. Of course, the delivery of arms would lead to further destruction in Ukraine, he criticized. “For Ukraine, history only makes it that much harder.”

The Kremlin has criticized Britain’s arms supply as interference leading to a further escalation of the war. Despite high losses, Moscow refuses to withdraw its soldiers from the occupied areas of Ukraine.

Ukraine war news: Zelenskyj arrived in Great Britain

Update from May 15, 10:55 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the UK and was received by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelenskyj previously tweeted what he hoped would come out of the talks: “The UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This collaboration continues today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face to face and in delegations.”

Picture taken on May 12: Two Ukrainian soldiers operate a multiple rocket launcher in the Zaporizhia region. © Dmytro Smolienko/Imago

News about the Ukraine war: Russia with weaknesses

Update from May 15, 10:50 a.m.: According to British intelligence services, a drone attack on a strategically important military airfield in western Russia has again revealed weaknesses in the Russian air defense system. On May 3, several drones attacked the Seshcha airfield in the Bryansk region, presumably damaging an Antonov An-124 transport aircraft, the Ministry of Defense in London said on Monday. The Russian leadership is likely concerned that anti-aircraft defenses remain vulnerable and key strategic assets such as air bases are at risk.

Seschtscha is around 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and, according to British information, is an important hub for the Russian air force. In addition, so-called kamikaze drones would be fired from here against targets in Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj travels to London – talks with Sunak

Update from May 15, 8:50 a.m.: After visits to Rome, Berlin and Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced talks in Great Britain. He will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Monday, Zelenskyy said on Twitter this morning. Great Britain is one of Ukraine’s most important partners in the fight against the Russian war of aggression.

Selenskyj was already in Great Britain in February and met, among other things, Ukrainian soldiers who were being trained there. Sunak announced at the time that Britain would be the first country to deliver longer-range missiles to Ukraine. According to information from the US broadcaster CNN, these Storm Shadow cruise missiles have now been handed over. London has so far turned down the request for a delivery of fighter jets, but is offering to train Ukrainian pilots.

“Britain is a leader in expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air,” Zelenskyy wrote. “This collaboration continues today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive, substantive negotiations, personally and with our delegations.”

News about the Ukraine war: Prigozhin allegedly wanted to betray Russian troops to Ukraine

First report: Moscow/Kiev – Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly caused a stir in the Ukraine war. Now the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner is to report to the Washington Post according to which the Ukrainian government offered to reveal the positions of Russian troops. The newspaper cites leaked documents from the US secret service. However, Kiev has rejected the offer that Prigozhin is said to have made through his contacts with the Ukrainian secret service. The report is based on secret US documents that, according to the newspaper, were leaked to the Discord chat platform. The US Presidential Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have made an amazing offer to Kiev in the middle of the Ukraine war. © afp

Ukraine War News: Reports of Heavy Artillery Fire on Donetsk

The Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine apparently came under heavy artillery fire on Sunday. The city was hit by hundreds of artillery shells and projectiles from multiple rocket launchers, the Russian state agency TASS reported, citing local authorities. No information was given about the effects of the shelling. Donetsk lies just behind the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: Attacks near Bachmut continue

In the vicinity of the heavily contested town of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops say they have gained further territory. “Our units have taken more than ten enemy positions north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large forest area near Ivanivske from the enemy,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. Russian soldiers were taken prisoner. Despite the Ukrainian successes, the situation near Bakhmut remains tense, as the Russian military is offering resolute resistance.

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has recaptured large areas around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in counterattacks. Now there is a threat of encirclement of the Russian mercenary group Wagner deployed in the city.

News about the Ukraine war: Paris promises new military aid to Kiev

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to Kiev with pledges of further military aid from Germany and France. In Berlin and Paris, Selenskyj insisted on the delivery of fighter jets again on Sunday. However, both Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and President Emmanuel Macron reacted cautiously. According to the Élysée Palace, the French head of state wanted to comment on further military aid in a TV interview on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked Germany and France for their military support. (cs/dpa)