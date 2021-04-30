Russia Criminal charges have been filed in St. Petersburg for painting graffiti depicting the Navalny

The lawyer for the NGO OVD-info believes the perpetrator faces up to three years in prison if found.

In St. Petersburg has been prosecuted by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyitä about painting graffiti in the city center, the news site says Fontanka.

Police are looking for graffiti artists who painted a picture of Navalny on the wall of a transformer booth in Pushkarsky Park in the Petrogradsk region. Police regard graffiti as political vandalism.

Graffiti appeared on the wall of the transformer booth the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, but authorities ordered it to be covered immediately on Wednesday morning.

The large graffiti depicted the smiling Navalny, who had formed a heart pattern with his hands. Next to the picture read “hero of the new age”.

According to Fontanka, the employees of the electricity company arrived at nine in the morning to cover the graffiti with yellow paint. There is currently no information on the factors of graffiti.

NGO OVD information lawyer Dmitry Piskunov According to him, prosecuting for social street art is not uncommon in Russia.

For example, in 2014, activists who painted the tower top of a Stalinist-style house in Moscow in the colors of the Ukrainian flag were indicted.

Piskunov said To RBK magazinethat does not understand the grounds for criminal charges in the Navalnyi graffiti case.

“Perhaps scholars consider the face of Alexei Navalny alone to be extremist, even before the Navalny network was declared an extremist organization,” Piskunov said Thursday.

On Friday, Russian authorities announced that they would put the Navalny political network on the list of extremist and terrorist organizations.

Piskunov thinks that finding the author of the graffiti is difficult because, according to media data, he does not have a surveillance camera image. The lawyer believes the perpetrator faces up to three years in prison if found.

I was a lawyer for the anti-corruption foundation FBK Ljubov Sobol criticized the removal of graffiti on Twitter.

“This is how they turn everything living and beautiful into an impersonal and dead person. For us, Russia is for happiness, for them for depression and stagnation. ”

In St. Petersburg, graffiti of well-known people often appears in the street scene, but no criminal charges have been filed against the perpetrators in the past. The city has usually deleted the pictures over a period of time.

This is what the actor has done, among other things Sergei Bodrovin as well as rock musicians Viktor Tsoin and Konstantin Kintshevin for pictures.