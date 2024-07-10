Rostec has created a video surveillance system for underwater drones

The holding company “Rostec Electronics” of the state corporation “Rostec” has created a video surveillance system for underwater drones. Prototypes of the complex, which can be used to monitor water areas, underwater pipelines and drilling platform facilities, have already been tested, reported in a state corporation.

The complex includes a monochrome video camera with a 52-degree field of view and a resolution of 2048 by 1536 pixels, an illuminator, and a control unit. The system is capable of filming objects at a distance of 2-5 meters for 50 hours. The maximum operating depth of the system is three kilometers. The software of the complex has received a technology of contrast-limited equalization of the image histogram, which maintains image clarity as the drone speed increases. The development of the product is being carried out by the Television Research Institute.

“As a result of sanctions, problems arise with the supply and maintenance of foreign technical vision equipment. In addition, imported cameras are placed outside the underwater vehicles, which complicates their use in difficult conditions. The development of the Television Research Institute solves all these problems, it is integrated into the drone body and allows for obtaining highly detailed images,” said Alexey Nikitin, CEO of the Television Research Institute.

In June, at the International Maritime Defense Show “Fleet-2024”, the small-sized unmanned underwater vehicle “Neon” was presented for the first time. The drone is capable of carrying up to two kilograms of payload.