The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology established a council of international experts for the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, including two Argentine specialists.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology announce the creation of an international advisory council for the Sputnik V vaccine, the first registered in the world,” RDIF said in a statement.

The body includes 16 renowned scientists from Germany, Argentina, Croatia, the United States, France, India, the United Kingdom, Russia and Sweden.

Argentine experts are Carlos Zala, associate professor of the Department of Microbiology of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires, and Omar sued, president of the society of infectologists, who is also one of the government’s advisers since the pandemic began.

Kiril Dmitriev, director of RDIF, stressed that the council constitutes a platform for the exchange of information and experience between vaccine developers and researchers from different countries.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya center, consists of two doses that are applied with an interval of 21 days. The first is based on human adenovirus type 26 and the second on recombinant human adenovirus type 5.

So far, more than 50 countries have already secured 1.2 billion doses of the Gamaleya vaccine, according to reports from RDIF, the entity that financed the development of the drug.

Two shipments of 300 thousand doses each have already arrived in Argentina and another flight could depart in the next few days, although the doubt is given in the production capacity of its vaccine that Russia has.

With information from Télam.

