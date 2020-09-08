Russia, the first to register its corona virus vaccine, has prepared to register another vaccine. According to reports, on October 15, Russia may register its second corona virus vaccine. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet. Earlier in August, Russia had registered its own and the world’s first corona virus vaccine Sputnik V, which also had a lot of controversy.Russia’s TASS News quoted the country’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as claiming that the second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, could be registered by 15 October. This vaccine is creating the Vector Institute of Siberia which completed the first phase of trials on humans last week.

There are two parts of the new vaccine which is to be given at an interval of 21 days. Russia has just planned that 10,000 doses of it will be made, which can start production in November. The lab that manufactures it says that this vaccine is both effective and safe.



This lab is special

Russia is building its second Corona virus vaccine EpiVacCorona at the top-secret Soviet Biological Weapons Research Plant in Siberia, which is now the world’s top virological institute. Siberia’s Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology is the only place other than the US where stocks of dangerous smallpox are kept.

Vector was previously a crop of Soviet intelligence and illegal biological weapons programs. It was set up in 1973 by Leonid Brezhnev, the leader of the Soviet Union. Smallpox was produced here on an industrial scale. Not only this, even the dangerous Marburg was used as a weapon. Marburg is one of the world’s deadliest viruses that can cause hemorrhagic fever.

Ruckus on first vaccine

Earlier in August, Russia had registered Sputnik V, its first corona virus vaccine. A lot of questions were raised around the world, especially in the West. Western countries had alleged that Russia was only showing haste to overtake the vaccine race. Actually, Russia had registered the vaccine without completing the third phase of the trial. At the same time, Russia had said that it had developed the vaccine using its old technology and hence developed rapidly.