Highlights: COVID-19 medicine can be found in Russian pharmacies next week

Permission to use for patients being treated outside the hospital

Russian vaccine may also be available by November, if trial is successful

Moscow

Russia approved R-Pharm’s Coronavir to treat patients who have fewer symptoms of Kovid-19 and are being treated out of hospital. The company has announced that antiviral drugs can be delivered at the pharmacy next week. Coronavir is approved as a prescription drug. Earlier another Russian drug Avifavir was approved in May. With the announcement of R-Pharm, it is also clear that Russia does not want to miss the chance to be ahead in the global race against the virus.

Tests on 168 people in Phase III trial

Both drugs are based on favipiravir which has been developed by Japan. It is used to treat viral there. R-Pharm has reported that in its Phase III clinical trial, the drug was tested on 168 people. In July it was approved to be used in the hospital.

A company spokesperson has said that R-Pharm has started talking to pharmacies about its order and delivery may take place next week. Avifavir has been available in hospitals since June, but it has not been given in pharmacies yet.

Vaccine may come in November

At the same time, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joined hands with Dr. Reddy’s Lab for the clinical trial and distribution of Sputnik V, a vaccine of coronavirus in India. According to the agreement between the two companies, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of vaccine to the Indian company. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told ET that the Sputnik V vaccine is based on the adenoviral vector platform and that it will be available in India by November if the trial is successful.

How long is the corona vaccine in the country? Health Minister told in Parliament