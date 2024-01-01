Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Ukraine has attacked the Black Sea Fleet again and said it destroyed a warship. There was also a fire in Murmansk – on a nuclear freighter.

Kiev – The Ukrainian army said it attacked and destroyed a warship from the Russian Black Sea Fleet – Moscow, on the other hand, only spoke of “damage” to the ship. The target of the attack was the landing ship “Novocherkassk”, which, according to Kiev, was targeted with cruise missiles. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the “damage” to a large landing ship in the port of Feodosiya on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Iranian Shahed threat destroyed on Russian warship

The Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram online service that the Novocherkassk was attacked and destroyed “in the Feodosiya region.” There were Shahed drones on board the ship, which Russia regularly uses to attack Ukrainian cities. Feodosiya is home to an important Russian naval base. Videos on online services showed a fire on the horizon over a port area, followed by a loud explosion and an even larger cloud of flames and smoke.

Zelensky wants to drive Russian occupiers out of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry released a photo showing flames and smoke over a port at night. The Air Force did an “excellent job,” the ministry wrote on the online service X, formerly Twitter. “Crimea belongs to Ukraine.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj thanked the country’s air force for the attack and for expanding the “Russian underwater fleet.” He further stated that “the occupiers will not have a single peaceful place in Ukraine.”

Ukraine reports the destruction of the Russian warship Novocherkassk. © IMAGO/Katrina Kochneva

In Moscow, the Kremlin announced that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had given President Putin a “very detailed report” about the damage to our landing ship. Moscow-appointed Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov also confirmed an “enemy attack” in the region. One person was killed and two others were injured, he wrote on the Telegram online service. Six buildings were damaged in the attack and the residents were evacuated. The transport infrastructure is functioning “normally,” explained Aksyonov. In a previous statement, the governor stated that the port area was “locked down.”

Sinking of the “Moskawa” 2022 humiliation for Russia

During the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian army repeatedly attacks military targets in Crimea. In April 2022, she sank the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskava, humiliating Russia. In September of this year, Ukraine also attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Moscow then moved warships to ports further east. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps interpreted “this latest destruction of Putin’s navy” as a sign that “those who believe in a stalemate in Ukraine are wrong.” Russian dominance in the Black Sea is now “in question,” he wrote on X.

The “Novocherkassk” was used, among other things, in Russia’s military intervention in Syria. The Ukrainian Air Force also reported that the country had again been attacked by Shahed drones at night, particularly in the Kherson and Odessa regions. Thirteen of the 19 Russian drones were intercepted, it said. There were initially no reports of casualties or destruction.

Russia keeps a low profile about fire on Russian nuclear ship

There was also an incident in the port of Murmansk. A fire broke out on the nuclear-powered freighter and icebreaker “Sewmorput”. Only two short reports were issued on the evening of December 24th. The fire broke out in a cabin of the ship in the port of Murmansk and was quickly extinguished, the Emergencies Ministry said on its news channel. The state news agency Tass also announced that the fire did not endanger the nuclear reactor or important systems. (erpe/AFP)