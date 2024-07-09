Moscow’s Bassmanny Court on Tuesday ruled in absentia to detain Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison. Navalnaya, 47, who lives abroad, took up the opposition cause in Russia following the death of her husband in an Arctic penal colony in February and has said she will continue to fight for what Navalny called the “beautiful Russia of the future.”

