Golubev confirmed, in a statement published via the Telegram application, that the drone attack that targeted western Rostov did not result in any casualties or damage to facilities, according to preliminary data.

He added that the air defense forces were able to successfully confront the drones, noting that the situation is under control without any losses.

Foiling an infiltration attempt in Bryansk

On the other hand, the governor of the Russian Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced that Russian forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the region.

“On August 21, an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the territory of Russia was thwarted in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

He explained that “during the battle, the forces of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Bryansk region and units of the Russian Armed Forces thwarted an attempt to break through, and fire strikes were directed at the enemy.”

He added that the situation at the point of engagement is now stable and under the control of the operational headquarters in the Bryansk region.