Ukraine has hundreds of tanks ready for war, writes in the “Military-Industrial Courier” Deputy President for Information Policy of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN), Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, citing open sources.

“For conducting battles, Kiev can use up to 450-500 tanks – mainly T-64 and T-72, as well as a number of the latest Ukrainian developments based on the same T-64. Of these tanks, taking into account the peculiarities of the theater of upcoming hostilities, up to 300-320 can be directed against the DPR (the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic – approx. “Lenta.ru”), and the remaining 150-180 – in the Luhansk direction ”, – the author writes.

According to the publication, in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) there are about 900 units of various armored combat vehicles (AFVs), mainly BMP-1 and BMP-2, BMD-1 and BMD-2 of Soviet production, BTR-80 and earlier models , a significant number of MT-LB, as well as BRDM-2 of various modifications. ” “The distribution of these armored combat vehicles can be expected something like this: 500-600 will be thrown into Donetsk and up to 300 – into Luhansk,” the article says.

The Artillery grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the deputy president of RARAN, has up to a thousand guns, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), of which “up to 600-700 can be used against the DPR, and the rest – LPR (the unrecognized Luhansk People’s Republic – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “.

The Air Force (Air Force) of Ukraine, according to the publication, includes “14 Su-24, about 25 Su-25, 31 Su-27 and about 30 MiG-29”.

According to Sivkov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have modern “foreign-made artillery reconnaissance systems (in particular, Israeli), which radically increase the capabilities of counter-battery warfare,” and about 70 American-made reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). “The six Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs will not have much impact,” the author writes.

In his opinion, the contribution of the Naval Forces of Ukraine will also be insignificant.

“The most important factor contributing to the stability of the DPR and LPR is the possibility of Russia providing open military assistance to these republics, similar to what happened in South Ossetia in 2008,” the author claims.

In April, military observer Anton Lavrov assured that the short-range air defense (air defense) equipment available to the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR is sufficient to repel the Ukrainian Air Force.