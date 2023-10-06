Vladimir Putin asks, the Duma, as usual, obeys. Only a few hours after the Russian President, in his speech at the Valdai Discussion Forum, launched the idea, the Speaker of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced thestart of a discussion on the revocation of ratification by Moscow of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) “in line with Russia’s national interests”. This debate, Volodin added, will be “a response to the United States not yet ratifying the treaty.”

“It would be positive to be able to test the functioning of these systems but armed with a nuclear warhead,” he said yesterday Putin, after confirming the test of a Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and announcing that the development of the ICBM Sarmat is almost completed. And so hypothesized that Russia could withdraw its ratification from the Treaty launched in 1996 but not yet entered into forceand, due to the failure of a sufficient number of countries to ratify, therefore also of the United States, as Putin noted yesterday and Volodin repeated today. “But it is up to the Duma to decide.”

What is the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty?

The Treaty for the overall ban on nuclear tests, for civil or military use, in the atmosphere, sea, space and underground, for an indefinite period, to which Russia now wants to give the final blow, 22 years after its publication it has therefore still not entered into force. Yet, it was signed by 187 countries (out of 196), the last of which was Somalia, ratified by 178, and the last to do so was Sri Lanka.

Launched in 1996 by the United Nations General Assembly, “for a world free of nuclear explosions” has not subsequently been ratified by all 44 countries with required nuclear or experimental reactors. Eight of this group of nations did not. The USA, Israel, Egypt, Iran and China have not ratified the agreement. India, North Korea and Pakistan have not even signed it. In total, 18 countries have not ratified it, 9 have not signed it.

The Treaty also provides for a monitoring system consisting of 300 stations around the world. The Preparatory Commission for the Proclamation established in 1996, based in Vienna, continues to work ‘interim’ to develop the treaty’s verification regime in preparation for its entry into force.

The Treaty consists of a preamble, 17 articles, two annexes (including the one with the list of the 44 countries whose ratification was required for entry into force) and a protocol in turn with two annexes.