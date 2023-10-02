It could be the son of Yevgeny Prigozhin, 25-year-old Pavel, to lead the Wagner mercenary group founded by his deceased father. This is supported by the ISW, theInstitute for the study of war, according to which Pavel Prigozhin is negotiating with the Russian national guard, Rosgvardia, to have the mercenary organization join them in the fighting in Ukraine. Citing a Telegram channel affiliated with the group, the American think tank speaks of an alternative leader to Wagner’s commander Andrey Troshev, who was tasked by Russian President Vladimir Putin with forming a group of volunteers who would fight in Ukraine. The retired former colonel has already signed a contract with the Defense Ministry and has been embraced in public by Putin.

“Pavel Prigozhin alternative to the Kremlin and Troshev”

“Some of Wagner’s men are interested in rallying around an alternative linked to Prigozhin rather than the Kremlin and Troshev, who is aligned with the Defense Ministry,” the ISW said. Rosgvardia is directly subordinated to the presidential administration, which makes “Putin’s public adherence to Troshev and the subordination of Wagner’s elements to the Russian Defense Ministry noteworthy,” US analysts said. “The Ministry of Defense should in any case provide the equipment and supplies for a large force reconstituted under Rosgvardia, since Rosgvardia does not have the logistical infrastructure to do it on its own”, specifies Isw.