Russian President Vladimir Putin is having old T-80s converted into the new Frankenstein tank. © Screenshot/X/Itar-Tass/Imago/Montage

Old cannon on vehicles: Russia's Frankenstein tank was considered an emergency solution – but it turns out to be suitable at the front. Now a T80 variant is emerging.

Moscow – Necessity is the mother of invention: In view of the high losses of tanks in the Ukraine war, Russia has been helping itself with new weapon creations for months. In particular, the so-called Frankenstein tank, in which old submarine missile launchers were screwed onto old vehicles, has caused quite a stir in recent months. But the temporary solution seems to have had some success on the front, because President Vladimir Putin's troops have now developed it further – and given it new armor. Military observers warn against too much malice in view of these absurd constructions.

A video has now appeared on social platforms online showing the further development of the Frankenstein tank in use on the Ukrainian front. The soldiers of Russia's army can be seen firing an RBU-6000 rocket launcher several times. What's special: The weapon system is screwed onto the chassis of an old T80 tank.

T-80 in the Ukraine War: Russia's army relies on a new variant of the Frankenstein tank

The development is not new. In view of the dramatic losses of soldiers and military equipment, the troops from Russia had already screwed the old submarine missile launchers from the 1960s onto MT-LB tracked vehicles in September of last year – and thus received ridicule on the Internet. At that time, the emergency solution was immediately dubbed a Frankenstein tank. A similar model appeared in November. This time the ship's cannon was welded onto the hull of an old troop transport.

New Frankenstein tank: T-80 better protects Putin's soldiers on the Ukraine front

But apparently Russia's army now wants to better protect the Frankenstein tank against enemy attacks. Because it is based on the old T-80 tank, the creation has now received serious armor for the first time, according to the US news magazine Forbes reported. The RBU-6000 rocket launcher is not considered a bad weapon, but the range is limited. The rockets can only travel three kilometers. This means that Putin's soldiers have to drive close to the Ukrainian positions – and thus become easy prey for the mortars and drones. The use of the Frankenstein tank often became a suicide mission. This problem is now apparently solved with the T-80 variant.

How good is the T-80? The T-80 main battle tank is actually a discontinued model. It was developed in the late 1970s and first delivered to Soviet units in 1984. The crew consists of three men. The main weapon system is the 125 mm cannon, which can also be used as a rocket launcher. There is also a 7.62 mm machine gun and a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun. The 1,100 hp gas turbine accelerates the T-80 to a top speed of almost 75 kilometers per hour – which is said to make it the fastest tank in Russia. How many T-80 tanks Russia still has is unclear due to losses in the Ukraine war.

Frankenstein tank is intended to compensate for Russia's massive losses in the Ukraine war

Russia is definitely reacting to the massive losses in the Ukraine war with its self-made battle tanks. According to unconfirmed reports, the fighting on the front in recent weeks is said to be among the bloodiest in the history of the Ukrainian war. According to the Ukrainian Pravda Russia has lost 3,777,820 soldiers (as of Tuesday, January 23) and 6,214 tanks so far. According to information from the web portal Oryx are said to have been destroyed by Ukraine's MT-LB tracked vehicles 486 – a further indication of the vulnerability of the Frankenstein tanks.

Against this background, Russia's army urgently needs supplies at the front. The creative solutions help. But no wrong conclusions should be drawn from the home-made tanks. Military observers see no evidence that Putin's attack troops are about to end. “I warn against seeing such observations as a weakening of the Russian armed forces,” military historian Sönke Neitzel from the University of Potsdam recently told the Mirror and thereby rejected a report from the Kyiv Post back, saying the attackers were in a panic. Russia can still rely on a large arsenal of weapons, Neitzel added.

Tanks in storage: Russia is boosting production of the T-80 again

Some Frankenstein tanks at the front go up in smoke. But it is also conceivable that Russia is deliberately throwing old war material into battle. In September, the Kremlin announced that it wanted to produce the old T-80 model from the Cold War again. It's not about processing of old, decommissioned tanks – as the Bundeswehr did with the Leopard 1 tank for Ukraine – but actually a complete restart of production, like that star reported. According to the report, the phased-out model had proven to be effective at the front. It's quite possible that more Frankenstein tanks with a T-80 chassis will soon appear on social media. (jkf)