Russia controls the settlements closest to Kupyansk. This was announced on August 1 by the head of the administration of the Kharkiv region Vitaly Ganchev.

“In recent weeks, we have been observing the movement of our troops towards Kupyansk, the nearest settlements are all already under the control of our armed forces,” he said on air. Channel One.

According to Ganchev, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) continue to try to counterattack, but these attempts are unsuccessful.

Earlier that day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said that assault detachments of the western group of troops continued their offensive in the Kupyansk direction. They seek to occupy more advantageous positions in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kuzemovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

On the same day, the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia launched an air strike on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. The strikes of the Su-34 bomber destroyed the control center and the temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As the head of the press center of the West grouping, Sergei Zybinsky, noted, the total losses of the enemy amounted to two platoons.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

