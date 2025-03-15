Russia’s authorities have announced this Friday New advances in his counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk With the capture of the town of Goncharovka, a day after taking Southzha, which was still the largest city in the hands of kyiv’s forces after its incursion in August 2024.

“Northern Military Group Units They have released the town of Goncharovka, In the Kursk region, within the framework of its offensive operations, “said the Russian Ministry of Defense through its Telegram account, without the Ukrainian army having pronounced for now on this notice.

It also stressed that Ukrainian forces have suffered 260 casualties, Between dead and injured, in the fighting recorded during the last 24 hours, which raises to 67,410 casualties suffered by kyiv from the beginning of the fighting, according to the Moscow balance, without Ukraine having given data on this point.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dimitri Peskov, said Thursday that the Army has confirmed The beginning of the “final stage” of the counteroffensive After a visit to the area by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, within the framework of an acceleration of the advances of Russian troops during the last weeks.

Putin “wants to continue the war”

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrí Sibiga, declared Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin“Want the war” by putting conditions to declare the fire. Immediate 30 days proposed by the US, something that kyiv is willing to accept.

“Ukraine said ‘yes’ to the proposal of Alto el Fuego. Because Ukraine wants peace. Instead of saying ‘Yes’, Putin has put several conditions, “Sibiga said after the Russian president asked among other things on Thursday to stop sending armament to kyiv during the truce for which he advocates USA.

Ukraine accepted on Tuesday to declare a stop immediately one month if Russia does the same. Putin showed this Thursday in favor of the idea, but demanded that it respond to issues as the presence of Ukrainian soldiers in the Russian region of Kursk as a prerequisite so that it can declare that truce.