Two warplanes fly over kyiv behind the wake of one of the missiles fired this morning / Reuters

Russia is constantly bombing Ukraine. Since last night, the Army has launched a wave of artillery and drone attacks, which has intensified since 8:05 a.m., on nine regions: kyiv, Leopolis, Kharkov, Odessa, Zhitomir, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Nicolaiev and Sumy. At the moment, the authorities only cite three injuries, two adults and one under 14 years of age, due to the fragments of rockets that fell in the Ukrainian capital on two buildings and a recreational park. However, it is still early to count the entire country. The mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, explained that “information about which places have been hit and whether there are victims is still being collected. We only know that there is a series of explosions in the city.

The Defense Ministry notes that the invaders have so far launched 120 missiles, accompanied by the launch of kamikaze drones in “multiple waves.” The Government assures that the anti-aircraft defense systems sent by the West “work” and, for example, in Odesa they have been able to shoot down 21 missiles. It has also ordered the population not to take and publish photographs of the targets hit to avoid giving clues to the Russian gunners about the precision of the attacks. Most of them have been directed at energy infrastructures. 90% of Lviv is without electricity and urban transport, based on a fleet of trams and trolleybuses, has been paralyzed. Large areas of Odessa and Poltava also suffer blackouts.

“The objective is to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse,” the adviser to the Presidency, Mikhailo Podoliak, said on Twitter, after criticizing Russia for unleashing a hail of missiles while its president, Vladimir Putin, formulates continuous negotiating proposals for the peace. “We await the next proposals from the ‘defenders of peace’ on a ‘peaceful agreement’, ‘security guarantees for Russia’ and on the inappropriateness of provocations”, Polodiak commented.

Firefighters remove the rubble of a house destroyed by the impact of a rocket in the kyiv region /



Reuters



While the majority of the population of the attacked regions is in the shelters, the Ukrainian Army tries to organize the defense against the bombs. According to military sources, the Russians fire cruise missiles from planes and ships stationed in the Black Sea, where the Mikolaiv batteries have managed to shoot down at least five missiles. kyiv also accuses its enemies of using Iranian-made kamikaze drones, despite the fact that the Tehran government has denied that its country is supplying this type of weapon to Moscow. Since sunrise. There has also been “great tactical activity” by Russian aviation, which is possibly focused on setting new targets for the artillerymen.