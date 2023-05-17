Home page politics

Russia and Iran continue to expand their military cooperation. Tehran is supplying Moscow with modern combat drones on a large scale, while Iran is getting Russian fighter jets, among other things.

Moscow/Tehran – Rome, Paris, Berlin and London: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been traveling a lot lately and has visited several European capitals. Probably the most important goal of his trips: further commitments for arms deliveries from the western allies, which were then also given by Germany and Great Britain, among others. Not only Ukraine, but also Russia is in Ukraine war apparently dependent on further arms deliveries. An important contact is for Moscow including Iran.

According to the US Russia and Iran are deepening their military cooperation. The two countries are in the process of “expanding their unprecedented defense partnership,” the spokesman for the National Security Council said USA, John Kirby. So is interested Russia especially for the modern Iranian combat drones. Iran has supplied Russia with more than 400 drones since August 2022, Kirby said.

Iran is one of Russia’s most important supporters in the Ukraine war

Most of the 400 drones are already at war with them Ukraine been used – primarily with the aim of destroying critical infrastructure there. Iran is one of Moscow’s most important military supporters and makes it possible for the Russian President to do so Wladimir Putinto continue killing Ukrainians, Kirby said. In return for the Iranian drones, Tehran wants to buy combat helicopters, training fighter jets and radar equipment from Moscow, according to US information. Apparently there has been one for a long time brisk arms trade between states.

In addition, Russia in the Ukraine war deliver captured US arms to Iran – presumably to recreate them there. The multi-billion dollar partnership with Russia makes it possible Iran according to Kirby, to continue destabilizing actions in the Middle East. “This is a comprehensive defense partnership that is damaging to Ukraine, the Middle East region and the international community,” Kirby said.

Increasing arms deals between Russia and Iran

The US government is using all means at its disposal to stop these “activities,” the spokesman added. The expansion of Russian-Iranian cooperation wants USA for further punitive measures take the opportunity. According to Kirby, additional sanctions are to be imposed in the coming days against anyone involved in the increasing arms deals between Russia and Iran.

The US has already implemented wide-ranging sanctions against both countries, but there is still room for further punitive measures. In addition, the other G7 heads of state are also supposed to agree at their summit in Japan from May 19th to 21st Tightening of sanctions against Russia to plan. Among other things, it should be about a far-reaching export ban. Meanwhile, the European Union is working on its 11th package of sanctions against Russia. (Gregor-Jose Moser)