The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located in the region; location is a concern of international authorities

the ukrainian army informed This Monday (Aug 15) Russian forces continue to bomb the country, especially the region of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.

According to the Ukrainian Defense, bombings were also reported in the city of Kherson. There, 2 ammunition depots used by the Russian army were destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4. Russian and Ukrainian forces exchange accusations about attacks on the plant.

This Saturday (Aug 13), plant officials said that the site is on the brink of a nuclear disaster in the face of Russian bombing.

“The Fukushima scenario may be repeated at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the cause will not be a natural disaster, but the bombing of the Russian army.,” a plant official told Ukrainian BBC. The speech was published by EnergoatomUkraine’s nuclear power operator, in your channel on telegram.

According to the publication, the attacks on the site have intensified since August 5 and could compromise the reactors’ cooling process and cause a “nuclear disaster”.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of Moscow’s civil-military administration in the region, stated that the attacks came from Kiev and that the projectiles would have fallen “in areas situated on the banks of the Dnieper”, the country’s main river.

On August 6, the director general of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Rafael Grossi, said that the war moves at the plant posed a risk “so real” of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

“I am extremely concerned about the bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which highlights the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”, said Grossi at the time.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, announced on Saturday that Russian soldiers occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will become “special targets” the intelligence service and the Ukrainian army.

“Every Russian soldier who shoots at the factory or shoots under the cover of the factory must understand that he is becoming a special target for our intelligence and secret service, for our army.”said in a message shared on his channel on telegram.

According to Zelensky, the Russian stay at the site increases the radiation threat on the European continent to a greater level than in the Cold War.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant is located in the town of Enerhodar, on the bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir. It is about 200 km from the breakaway region of Donbass and 550 km from the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Currently, the southern and central region of Zaporizhzhia are under Russian control. The administrative center of the region, however, is still controlled by Ukraine.

In all, 6 power generation reactors are in operation at the facility. According to Energoatom, 5 units were opened from 1984 to 1989. The 6th was put into operation in 1995, being the only one that remains open after the end of the Soviet Union.