The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, denounced this Friday that the latest Russian attack against its energy infrastructure, “one of the biggest against the sector”constitutes a “deliberate and cynical act of terrorism” by Russia and has demanded more “capabilities” from its international allies to respond to Moscow’s actions.

“In general, we can see that the Russians aimed to overload our air defenseas they always do during these types of large-scale attacks. And also have specifically waited for the frigid weather worsen the situation for the population. The attack was timed to coincide with the cold snap. “This is deliberate and cynical Russian terrorism directed specifically against our people,” the president criticized in his daily evening message.

Zelensky has assured that, “thanks to the reliability of our defense systems“, some of its facilities have emerged unscathed from the Russian attack, but it has insisted on the need to “increase (their) defense capabilities “air” against drones and missiles. “We need even greater capabilities to shoot down all this terrorist garbage,” he added.

Thus, the Ukrainian president has thanked the recent support of some “European friends” -like Finland or Latvia-, as well as the new military aid package worth 477 million euros announced this Friday by the United States.

“Every time there are new Russian attacks against our countrywe need – and this is an objective necessity – measures that send a clear message to Putin: his terror must not succeed. You are using missiles instead of looking for ways to end the war. “It is war and intimidation that holds the Russian ‘throne’ under this individual,” he concluded.

These statements come after the Ukrainian authorities also notified this Friday a “massive attack” by the Russian Army against its energy systemwith the launch of missiles and drones against the capital, kyiv, and numerous provinces, after the promise made the day before by Moscow to respond to an attack by Ukraine against an air base in the city of Rostov, located in the southwest of Russia, in which it would have used American-made ATACMS missiles.

During the attack, according to data provided by Zelensky himself, “94 missiles have been launched of various types, both cruise and ballistic, of which 81 have been shot down; as well as close to 200 drones of attack”.

Ukrainian drones over Russia

For their part, the Russian Army’s air defense forces “intercepted and destroyed” during the early hours of Saturday near a Ukrainian drone quarantine over different regions of the country, including Kursk or Bryansk and points on the Sea of ​​Azov, according to Russian authorities.

“Over the past night, when the kyiv regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of Russia, the service air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles”explained the country’s Ministry of Defense in a statement shared through Telegram.

From Defense they have clarified that at least twelve of these drones have been destroyed over the Kursk and Krasnodar regional territoryanother seven unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over the Bryansk region; five more in Oriol territory and a last one over the Sea of ​​Azov.

The governor of the Oryol region, Andréi Klichkov, has denounced that, as a result of the aggression, there has been a fire at the facilities of a regional fuel infrastructurewithout any victims having to be regretted.

“As a result of the night enemy attack, eleven enemy drones were destroyed by our air defense forces over the Oriol region. The fire at the damaged fuel infrastructure facility was located, operational services carry out additional work to completely eliminate the consequences“added the regional governor through the same platform.

