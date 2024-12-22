He russian army has taken the town of Sontsivka (Krasne), near the Kurákhov bastion in Donetsk and the village of Lozovain the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the Ministry of Defense of this country reported this Sunday.

According to the military note, the town of Lozova was taken by forces of the Zapad troop group (west), which operates in this area of ​​the front. Meanwhile, the military from the Center group took over Sontsivka controlnorth of the strategic stronghold of Kurákhove, about to fall into the hands of Russia.

The day before, Defense had already reported the conquest of another town in the vicinity of Kurájove, information that was confirmed by the Ukrainian DeepState project.

Experts on both sides consider that Moscow will take Kurájove before the end of the year and will try to do the same with Velika Novosilka, which will take over the control of the entire southern Donbas and will reach the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia.

Then, he will focus all his forces on the siege of Pokrovsk, without neglecting the advance towards Kostiantinivka, which would pave the way for the final offensive in 2025 against Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Russian General Staff estimated 4,500 square kilometers of conquered territory by its troops this year, although the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) considers this estimate to be exaggerated.

Russia, according to the ISW, would still need to be conquered approximately 8,000 square kilometers to take control of the entire Donetsk region.