The crash of the Russian lunar craft Luna-25 on Saturday on the moon was due to an engine failure. It should have burned for 84 seconds for the craft to orbit the moon, but burned for 127 seconds, state space agency Roskosmos reports.

It shared initial findings about the crash with Russian state media. It is not yet known why the engines did not switch off when they should have. “The accident happened because the engine was running unnecessarily for 43 seconds. As a result, the craft moved into an open orbit around the moon and then crashed on the lunar surface,” Roskosmos boss Yuri Borissov said on state television on Monday.

The risky shunting maneuver was the last step before the planned landing of the Luna-25. It was expected to take place today, but Roskosmos signaled problems on Saturday when the mission control wanted to put the lunar lander into orbit around the moon at 2:10 p.m. Moscow time.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which prevented the maneuver from being performed with the specified parameters,” the state space agency said in a brief statement on Sunday about the crash. That marked the failure of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

Moon program continues

Russia wants to continue its lunar program after the crash of the Luna-25 space probe on Saturday during the first Russian mission to the moon in almost half a century. “Under no circumstances will the lunar program be interrupted, that would be a bad decision,” Borissov said.

According to him, an expert committee will investigate what caused the engine problem. Borissov expressed his hope that the next lunar mission will be successful. Efforts for this will be accelerated, said the Rokosmos boss.

Despite the failed mission that had to search for water and take soil samples, he says Moscow has gained important insights about traveling to the moon. The probe could be placed in orbit around the moon and some experiments could be performed, Borissov said without giving more details.

The first photo of Luna-25 on its journey to the moon, taken on August 16, 2023. © ANP/EPA



Space power

The failure of the prestigious Luna-25 mission illustrates the decline of the Russian space force since the glory days of the Cold War. Moscow became the first to launch an artificial satellite (Sputnik 1) into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human in space aboard Vostok 1 in 1961.

Russia hadn’t launched a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Apart from the Soviet Union, only the United States and China have managed to reach the surface of the moon in a careful and controlled manner. Attempts by India, Japan and Israel, among others, failed.

The sanctions imposed by the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 hamper the Russian space program, which has been cut off from Western technology and funding.

Race against India

Russia raced against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land at the south pole of the moon on Wednesday. That lunar lander would be the first spacecraft ever to land at that point of Earth’s natural satellite.

The lunar lander in a hangar at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. © AP



The Soyuz rocket with the lunar lander at launch on August 8. © AP

