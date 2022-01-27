Home page politics

From: Luke Zigo

NATO and US offer Moscow talks over security concerns However, the Ukraine conflict remains extremely dangerous.

Russia* and Ukraine are meeting in Paris for the first time to negotiate the deadlocked conflict.

The USA* put 8,500 additional troops on standby. The NATO associations in the neighboring member states are also attracting more attention.

Wladimir Putin* wants to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with the Donbass rebels. Joe Biden* also commented on the conflict.

Update from Thursday, January 27th, 2022, 6.25 a.m.: According to information from Western secret services, Russia has recently continued its troop deployment on the border with Ukraine at a rapid pace. It can be assumed that there are now 112,000 to 120,000 soldiers in the area, said a senior intelligence representative from the German Press Agency. This does not include the armed forces of the Russian-controlled separatists in Donbass. They are estimated at around 35,000.

The secret service official did not want to comment specifically on the question of how many other Russian soldiers are still on the march. However, he emphasized that the strength of the Russian troops in the border area with Ukraine could increase significantly again in the coming weeks. All signs indicate that the march will continue, he said.

Specifically, it is considered likely that the number of tactical battalion groups (BTG), currently estimated at around 60, will continue to grow. This is how highly flexible and fast combat troops with 600 to 1000 soldiers are called.

The Russian Navy’s guided missile cruiser “Marshal Ustinov” is going on an exercise in the Arctic. © dpa

Meanwhile, after submitting its proposals for improving relations with Russia, NATO is eagerly awaiting the Kremlin’s reaction. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday: “We read. Study.” The NATO states finally examined Moscow’s proposals “for almost a month and a half”.

NATO offered Russia negotiations on improving relations. “We are ready to listen to Russia’s concerns and to have a real discussion on how to preserve and strengthen the fundamental principles of European security (…),” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. But this also includes the right of all states to decide for themselves on their way. Blinken said there was room for maneuver with Moscow, for example in maneuvers in Europe or in arms control.

Ukraine conflict: US fighter jets land in Estonia – Czech Republic donates artillery shells to Ukraine

+++ 6.31 p.m.: The Czech Republic provides Ukraine with 4,000 artillery shells. “The grenades will be delivered to Ukraine in the next few days,” a spokesman for the Defense Ministry in Prague told the AFP news agency on Wednesday. The “gift” is therefore worth 36.6 million crowns (1.5 million euros).

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova described the arms delivery as a “gesture of solidarity”. Because of a massive Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, the West fears that Russia is preparing to invade the neighboring country. The government in Moscow denies that. The Czech Republic has been a member of NATO since 1999.

According to the ministry, the Czech shells have a caliber of 152 millimeters and are therefore not compatible with the Czech army’s new 155mm guns. “Strengthening Ukrainian self-defense capability is in the interest of the Czech Republic as it will reduce the risk of armed conflict in Eastern Europe,” the ministry added.

Ukraine conflict: US fighter jets land in Estonia

+++ 4.15 p.m.: US F-15 fighter jets have landed at a base in Estonia, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. The step comes after NATO announced that it would move more combat units to Eastern Europe. Denmark announced it would base four F-16s in Lithuania on Thursday.

US F-15 fighter jets. (Stock Photo) © Tsgt John Raven/Imago

+++ 3:46 p.m.: Russia currently sees only a very limited role for the Europeans in the diplomatic efforts to solve the Ukraine crisis. There is no place for the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the ongoing talks, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Moscow on Wednesday.

Ukraine conflict: Talks in the Normandy format should bring a peaceful solution

Lavrov explicitly did not rule out the so-called Normandy format, which includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Representatives of the four countries discussed on Wednesday in Paris for the first time in more than two years at a table. At the same time, Russia is holding direct talks with the United States and NATO.

At the same time, Lavrov also threatened Ukraine and its allies in the west. “If there is no constructive reaction, if the West continues its aggressive course, then Moscow will […] take the necessary countermeasures,” said the Foreign Minister. according to the Russian news agency TASS. The top priority is “the security of Russia and its citizens”.

Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden gives in

Update, 1:20 p.m.: Ukraine has feared a Russian invasion for months. However, according to the government in Kiev, the strength of the Russian troops stationed in the border area with Ukraine is not yet sufficient for a large-scale attack. While Russia has amassed significant forces “along the border and in occupied areas of Ukraine,” which poses “a direct threat,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today, it is still “for a large-scale offensive along the entire Ukrainian border.” not enough.

Kuleba did not rule out that Russia could soon increase troop levels to a level sufficient for a large-scale attack. However, the Kremlin is primarily working to “destabilize” Ukraine with “scaremongering, pressure on the Ukrainian financial system and cyber attacks”. Russian President Vladimir “Putin would be satisfied if this plan worked and he didn’t have to use military force,” said the Foreign Minister.

Meanwhile, the West hopes that Moscow will be willing to engage in dialogue. Germany and France in particular rely on the so-called Normandy format. At a meeting at advisor level in Paris today, talks with Russian and Ukrainian state representatives should be resumed (see initial report).

Joe Biden makes it clear: “No US or NATO troops in Ukraine”

first report: Paris – The Ukraine conflict continues to escalate. Above all Germany and France* do not want to risk a war on their own doorstep and so the hopes are now pinned on a meeting in Paris, which will bring the two conflicting countries together again for the first time in a long time. US President Joe Biden first threatened in an interview with CNN that sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine* to impose directly on President Vladimir Putin. “I can imagine that,” he replied to the reporter’s question.

Asked about the 8,500 US troops who have been placed on alert, Biden reiterated that it was not a proactive decision, but was intended to reassure US allies. “We have no intention of stationing US or NATO troops in Ukraine. But like I said, there will be serious economic consequences if he invades,” Biden said, referring to Russia’s leader Putin.

Ukraine crisis: meeting in Paris can create relaxation

The situation could be eased at the forthcoming meeting on Wednesday in Paris. Official representatives of the two conflicting countries have met there for the first time since the current tensions began. Germany and France will also take part in the negotiations. They are to participate at consultant level in the so-called Normandy format. They mediate in the conflict.

According to Élysée circles, the Paris talks will primarily deal with humanitarian measures and future considerations for Ukraine. They also want to find a date on which Ukraine will negotiate with the separatists loyal to the Kremlin about a special status for the Donbass region. Ukraine has so far officially rejected this. She sees Moscow as the negotiating partner and not the separatists.

Ukraine: Minsk agreement “implement in the interests of Ukraine”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the state agency TASS, that the deputy head of the presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, will raise Russia’s concerns about the situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine at the talks in Paris. The government of neighboring Ukraine accuses Moscow of not implementing the peace plan negotiated in 2015 with the mediation of Germany and France.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian negotiator, has already made it clear: “We will implement the Minsk agreement exclusively in the interests of Ukraine.” On Ukrainian television, however, the head of the President’s office was basically pleased that a meeting of this format was taking place again.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister warns: “Situation where anything can happen”

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, assesses the situation in the conflict as uncertain, anything is possible. “We are literally in a situation where anything can happen,” Kuleba told CNN on Tuesday. He cannot read the thoughts of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If Russia is ready to act without ulterior motives, there is an opportunity to leave the negotiating room and say that we have reached an agreement.” At the same time, Kuleba emphasized that his country would not simply follow the instructions of a great power in the conflict.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been smoldering since 2014. The peace plan negotiated in Minsk, Belarus, is on hold. According to UN estimates, more than 14,000 people have already been killed in fighting between Ukrainian government troops and pro-Kremlin separatists in the Donbass region. At the end of 2019, a meeting in the Normandy format* took place. At the beginning of January there were meetings at advisor level, albeit separately with Ukraine and Russia. (lz/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.