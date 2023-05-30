Home page politics

Destruction after a Russian attack on Kiev. © Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Once again, people in Ukraine are fleeing from Russian drones and rockets, and another block of flats catches fire. Since the beginning of the war, this May has the most attacks in a month.

Kyiv – Russia has again attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones. Fragments of the drones shot down by the anti-aircraft defense forces crashed into a residential building and killed a civilian, and an elderly woman was taken to a hospital, the Ukrinform state agency reported, citing the city administration and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The block of flats caught fire. The search work is still ongoing, as there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

Rescue workers extinguish a fire in a parked car caused by falling debris after a Russian airstrike in Kiev’s Pecherskyi district. © Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Other fragments of downed enemy drones crashed in different districts, damaging cars, among other things. According to the military administration, more than 20 drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses in Kiev airspace. Never since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022 have there been so many drone and rocket attacks in Kiev in one month as this May.

In the days before, Russia had launched massive attacks on Ukraine with dozens of rockets and cruise missiles. Yesterday, Russian airstrikes shook Kiev in broad daylight. Until then, most air raids had mostly occurred at night or in the early hours of the morning. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia fired a total of 11 rockets in the attacks on Kiev. On Sunday night, Ukraine registered a record number of 54 kamikaze drones fired. There were dead and injured – including in Kiev. dpa