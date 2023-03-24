MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia may recommend a temporary halt to wheat and sunflower exports after a sharp drop in global prices in recent weeks, business newspaper Vedomosti said on Friday, citing two unnamed sources who attended a meeting of the government about change.

The newspaper said Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture will meet with industry representatives this week to discuss the idea of ​​a temporary restriction on exports.

An agricultural powerhouse, Russia is among the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, sunflower oil and seeds.

Sunflower oil prices have fallen by more than 20% in the past 10 days, the government said during an internal meeting on Thursday, according to the report.

The government has already said it will seek to more than triple grain purchases for the state’s reserve fund, to 10 million tons.

The fund aims to help smooth domestic prices, allowing the government to cool the market by unloading supplies if prices rise too quickly.

(By Reuters)