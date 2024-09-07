Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The head of Rosatom has hinted that the operation of the Kursk nuclear power plant may be suspended.

Moscow – Russia has repeatedly accused Ukrainian troops of attacking the Kursk nuclear power plant since they invaded the Kursk region on August 6. Russia is now considering possibly closing the nuclear power plant in the border region due to the ongoing fighting with Ukraine. Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian nuclear energy agency Rosatom, expressed these thoughts at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited the Kurchatov nuclear power plant in the Kursk region on Tuesday (27 August). © RUSSIAN STATE NUCLEAR AGENCY ROSATOM/AFP

Ukraine war: Russia could temporarily shut down Kursk nuclear power plant

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti Likhachev stated that the possibility of shutting down the Kursk nuclear power plant was “analyzed”. Likhachev added that no decision has been made to close the plant at the moment. “The Kursk nuclear power plant is very important, it plays an important role in supplying energy to the entire region, it is extremely important now. […]. One of the four units is in operation. So far, we believe that the safety measures taken are sufficient,” said the Rosatom head.

At the moment, however, the nuclear power plant is running normally. “A strike against Kursk would be a blow to the nuclear energy of the entire planet,” said Likhachev. “It is important to understand the technical aspect – even a drone attack can lead to irreparable consequences.”

Kursk nuclear power plant: Russia builds defences because of Ukrainian offensive in Kursk

The power plant is located about 40 kilometers west of the city of Kursk and about 110 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to reports from the BBC Russia is currently building additional defences around the power plantto protect it from possible attacks. Since Ukraine moved its troops into the border region, there have been heavy fighting there. Kiev’s forces have taken over parts of the area.

According to media reports, some Russian military bloggers, including war correspondent Alexander Sladkov, suspect that the Ukraine attempt to use the plant as leverage to force a withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. However, these speculations are unsubstantiated. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Putin downplaying the impact of the Ukrainian advance in Kursk.

Ukraine war: Kremlin accuses Ukraine of attacks on Kursk nuclear power plant

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that although the IAEA had no authority to name those responsible for the attacks, the case was so clear that there was no doubt. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, visited the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is close to the front, on Tuesday. He warned of possible dangers from the fighting in the region, but noted that the plant had been operating normally so far.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is concerned about the safety of nuclear power plants in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. © Uncredited/Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation/AP/dpa

Peskov further stated that Grossi had seen the damage caused by drone attacks on the power plant and assessed the potential danger that such attacks could pose. Grossi had spoken of an “extremely serious situation”, but stressed above all that the power plant, unlike other facilities, has no protective cover, which makes it particularly vulnerable.

The situation around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia is considered even more difficultUkrainian and Russian troops repeatedly blame each other for shelling the plants. Most recently, there was also a fire in a cooling tower. During a visit this week, Grossi said that the cooling tower would probably have to be demolished because of the damage. (jal with dpa)