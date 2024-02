Woman displays photo of Alexei Navalny during tribute in Athens, Greece, this Monday (19) | Photo: EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Russian authorities are concerned about the possibility that the wake of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison in Siberia on Friday (16), could compromise the re-election of President Vladimir Putin, in a vote to be held between 15 and March 17th.

Sources in the Russian government and parliament or those close to the Kremlin told The Moscow Times, on condition that their names were not published, that the strategies being considered include repression and censorship of acts in honor of Navalny (such as those that were suppressed in the weekend) to the bizarre idea of ​​postponing the delivery of the activist's body to his family – or even never doing so.

“One of the problems discussed was how to ensure that Navalny's mourning and wake do not turn into a political demonstration and spoil Putin's election,” a source close to the Kremlin told the Moscow Times. “Several options were proposed, including the very cynical one of not handing over the body to his family before the elections.”

A Russian government official said the commotion over tributes to Navalny could be “a problem for the chief [Putin]” and that one of the hypotheses studied is to never release Navalny’s body: “There have been many precedents for cases like this over the years.”

An excuse could be the fact that the activist was imprisoned for terrorism (Navalny was sentenced to prison for the crime of “extremism”) or that exposing his body could “spread a dangerous disease,” the source told the Moscow Times.

This Monday (19), Russian writer Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, said that, according to investigators in the case, the activist's body will not be released for at least the next two weeks because “it will be under a kind of ' chemical examination' for another 14 days”.

Earlier, Navalny's family reported that Russian authorities had refused, for the third day in a row, to release his body and accused them of trying to “buy time.”