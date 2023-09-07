The US decision to transfer depleted uranium shells to Ukraine for the first time is “a criminal act.” This was stated by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, in an interview with the TASS agency released this morning. In his words, “this is not just a step towards further escalation, but a reflection of Washington’s outrageous disregard for the environmental consequences of using this type of munitions in a combat zone (…) It is indeed a criminal act, I can’t give any other assessment.”

Riabkov considers that the United States “does not care at all about the consequences, since these ammunition will not be used in its territories.” “Clearly they don’t care who will inhale it, where those fragments will be deposited, and what consequences it will have for those fighting now, and for future generations who will live on those lands,” he added. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, has just declared that Washington’s decision is “very bad news (…) The use of depleted uranium caused a rampant increase in cancers.”

For its part, the Russian Embassy in Washington, through its Telegram account, has stated that the supply of munitions with depleted uranium “is a clear sign of inhumanity” of the US authorities. “The United States is deliberately supplying weapons with indiscriminate effect. It is fully aware of the consequences: the explosions of such munitions give rise to the formation of a moving radioactive cloud,” the Russian diplomatic statement stressed. The Russian Legation further states that “Washington, obsessed with the idea of ​​inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. He is ready to fight not only to the last Ukrainian, but to put a cross on future generations.”

On Wednesday the Pentagon announced the shipment to Ukraine of 120mm depleted uranium shells for the M1 Abrams tanks before the end of the year. They will become part of the 46th military aid package to the Slavic country, which will also include ammunition for HIMARS, support equipment for Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense systems, 155 and 105 mm artillery shells, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems and other weapons.

Pollutant



The White House believes that the projectiles do not pose a serious radioactive threat. However, the UN opposes the use of this type of ammunition “in any part of the world”, since it is linked, without having been empirically proven, with diseases such as cancer or congenital malformations in places where they were used in other conflicts. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), depleted uranium is “chemically and radiologically polluting” because, after exploding, it is dispersed in the form of fragments or dust.

However, they are not prohibited by International Law and are part of the arsenals of many armies around the world. They were used in both Gulf Wars, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Syria. Depleted uranium is a product resulting from the uranium enrichment process. It is about 60% less radioactive than natural uranium. Being a very dense metal, it is so hard that the projectile does not deform when it hits its target, constituting a powerful means of piercing the armor of tanks or ships.

The first country to announce its intention to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine was the United Kingdom last March, and was responded to by President Vladimir Putin’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. As the head of the Kremlin stated at the time, the reason for such a decision “was the statement by the British Ministry of Defense that they were going to supply Ukraine with projectiles with depleted uranium.”