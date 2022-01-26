Russia described on Wednesday as “destructive” the idea of ​​sanctions against its president, Vladimir Putinmentioned by U.S in case of invasion Ukrainewhere the authorities estimated that it was unlikely for now since there are not enough troops deployed on the border.

These statements come shortly before a four-way meeting in Paris between diplomatic advisors to the Russian, Ukrainian, French presidents and the German chancellor, to defuse the crisis after a series of talks between Russians and Americans last week.

Tensions have been growing for months around Ukraine, and Russia is accused of having concentrated tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with a view to an invasion.

Russia, for its part, demands guarantees for its security and rejects an eventual accession of Ukraine to the NATO. The president of United States, Joe BidenHe said on Tuesday that he could “conceive” of personally sanctioning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and warned of the “enormous consequences” of a Moscow attack on Ukraine, a decision that would “change the world.”

The Kremlin on Wednesday called the idea of ​​imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin in the event of an invasion of Ukraine “destructive” for relations between Russia and the West.

Ukrainian soldiers are ready for any threat. Photo: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg

“From a political point of view, it is not painful, it is destructive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters, warning that the measures would not have the desired effect.

Although Biden did not give details about possible sanctions against Putin, Washington’s sanctions against foreign personalities usually involve a freeze on their assets and a ban on doing business in the United States.

Peskov pointed out that Russian law in principle prohibits the country’s top officials from having assets abroad, so these measures “are not at all painful” for them.

Russia has multiplied its military maneuvers

Russia has multiplied military maneuvers in recent weeks, including on the border with Ukraine, with exercises starting on Tuesday involving some 6,000 men, fighter planes and bombers in the south and in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Moscow previously announced naval maneuvers in the Atlantic, the Arctic, the Pacific and the Mediterranean, as well as joint exercises with Belarus, on the borders with the European Union.

Tension increases in the Donetsk region, near the border where the pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian Army are located (photo).

Russia has also concentrated up to 100,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian borders. Despite raising alarm such a concentration of military, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, considered on Wednesday that the number of Russian troops deployed on his border was still “insufficient” for them to launch a major attack against his country.

The number “is important, it represents a threat to Ukraine” but “at the moment we speak, this number is insufficient for a large-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire border,” Kuleba said during a press conference in line.

