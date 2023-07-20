Moscow broke deal to export Ukrainian grains and warned that vessels heading to rival territory would be considered a threat

The White House said on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that Russia is considering attacking Ukrainian civilian ships that are in the Black Sea. Tensions escalated in the region on July 17, when Moscow suspended the deal to export Ukrainian grain.

“Russian Army may broaden its targets to include Ukrainian grain facilities and attack civilian ships,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge told the news agency. AFP.

“We believe it is a concerted effort to justify any attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for these attacks.”, he completed.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense warned that all ships en route to Ukraine will be considered suppliers of military equipment to Kiev.

GRAIN EXPORT AGREEMENT

The agreement for the export of grains was signed on July 22 of last year through the intermediation of Turkey and the UN (United Nations). It was extended 3 times: in November of last year, in March and in May of this year.

The deal aims to avoid a global food crisis by allowing the reopening of Ukrainian ports occupied by the Russian army in the south, freeing up the flow of tons of grain from Ukraine. The blockade put in place at the start of the war caused food prices to rise around the world, increasing global shortages and compromising food security.

On Monday (17.Jul), Russia left the agreement with Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the country will consider restoring Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea only after the “receiving concrete results, not promises and guarantees” in relation to Russian demands.

Since then, Russian forces have carried out a series of attacks on ports in Ukraine.