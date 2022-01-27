Moscow considers unacceptable even the idea of ​​a military conflict between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine, despite the statements of the West. This was stated at a briefing by Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zaitsev, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone. He stressed that the Western curators of Ukraine have a different point of view. “It seems that they intend to firmly adhere to the scenario he invented, according to which Russia should attack Ukraine, turning the entire Western world against itself,” Zaitsev concluded.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the West is doing everything to make this scenario come true. “When something doesn’t go according to plan, they begin to artificially escalate the situation: they give orders to evacuate their embassies from Kiev, increase arms supplies, shout even louder about the mythical Russian threat,” he said.

Earlier, Zaitsev drew attention to the fact that the West is trying to quarrel the historically kindred peoples of Russia and Ukraine. The representative of the Foreign Ministry is sure: “without the so-called Western “help”” the conflict in the east of Ukraine would have been resolved.