Russia connections | Teboil with a Russian background plans a production plant and port operations near the center of Kuopio: “We did not see a longer-term risk in it”

According to the deputy mayor, the matter was discussed and the company’s background was clarified.

Kuopio The city is extending the lease of a plot of land in the Kelloniemi oil port with the Russian-owned gas station chain Teboil.

Oy Teboil Ab is a Finnish subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil. Lukoil is the second largest Russian oil producer.

The Kuopio City Construction Board decided on the extension of the land lease agreement in December. The agreement was signed last week.

He was the first to talk about it Savon Sanomat.

There are currently no operations at the Kelloniemi oil port. According to Savon Sanomat, Teboil’s operations have been suspended since 2010 and the oil tanks are empty. According to the newspaper, Teboil is now investigating biofuel production in the region and is in discussions with a European biofuel producer.

To Russia the connected operations have been under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

Due to its Russian ownership, Teboil has been boycotted in Finland. Already in February, for example, many organizations said they would discontinue cooperation with the Teboil service station chain. In March, the Ministry of Finance changed its decision on joint procurement of transport fuels so that agencies and institutions are no longer required to refuel primarily at Teboil.

Kuopio deputy mayor Jari Kyllönen HS informs HS that the extension of the lease was also weighed up and clarified in the light of the current situation.

“It simply came to our notice then. There has been this discussion all over Finland about how Teboil’s service station plots are treated, ”he says.

According to Kyllönen, the city has had a lease agreement with Teboil in the oil port for decades.

According to Kyllönen, the continuation of the lease of the land was discussed with officials, lawyers and political leadership. The city would also have had the option to terminate the lease.

“We asked Teboil for an explanation of their ownership. It provided a pretty good insight into how ownership patterns are going and how their business is going at the moment. The backgrounds were clarified, ”says Kyllönen.

“We came to the conclusion that since there are currently no official sanctions against Teboil, there is no reason for us not to make such a brief follow-up. We did not see a longer-term risk. ”

Deputy Mayor according to the two-year extension agreement is related to the company’s project, and after two years it will be seen where the project will lead and whether there is a need for a longer-term contract.

“If a longer-term contract is needed then the assessment can be done again. Whether or not a longer-term agreement is needed, ”he says.