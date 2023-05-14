Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Russia has seized four Danish ships that were there before the Ukraine war. The shipping company considers this to be “unacceptable”.

Munich – Russia confiscates ships from NATO country Denmark: Moscow has apparently confiscated four tugs belonging to a subsidiary of the Danish shipping giant Maersk. The group announced this. Maersk ceased operations in Russia after the start of the Ukraine war.

Maersk said in a statement Wednesday (May 10): “On April 25, we were informed that a local court ordered the smugglers not to leave Russia and also transferred the right to the smugglers to a third party .” The four ships of the Maersk unit Svitzer were deployed under a long-term contract for the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East. Now the Danish shipping company has to do without them. This is reported by the independent Russian newspaper The Moscow Times.

Danish shipping company Maersk: Situation with Russia “unacceptable”

Maersk tried unsuccessfully for a year to part with the operation there before the shipping company gave up its efforts in mid-April and ceased operations. According to Maersk, port authorities in Vladimir Putin’s country ordered local crews and tugboats to proceed anyway before impounding the vessels.

“Since then, all of Svitzer’s employees in Russia have resigned from their jobs and Svitzer no longer operates the four tugboats,” Maersk said, describing the situation as “unacceptable”. It added: “Efforts to resolve the matter continue.” In June, the Kremlin handed control of Sakhalin-2, in which Japanese companies have interests, to a Russian group.

Even apart from the Ukraine war: Maersk is struggling with slumps in sales

The Danish shipping company is currently struggling with slumps in sales and profits. According to the company, sales fell by 26 percent in the first quarter of the new year to 14.2 billion dollars (around 12.8 billion euros). Before interest and taxes, profits shrank by more than two-thirds to $2.3 billion. The background is the normalization of the supply chains on the oceans, which had been disrupted for years, and the decline in demand for sea transport.

Maersk and its main rival MSC are by far the largest container shipping companies in the world. In order to become more independent of developments on the oceans, the Danes have long been developing into a more complex logistics company that wants to offer all services along the entire supply chain from a single source.

Meanwhile, a frigate from Russia was relocated to the Baltic Sea: The “Admiral Grigorovich” is considered a strong warship by President Putin and cannot return to Crimea. There is also growing concern around the world about attacks on critical infrastructure by Russia, including underwater cables. NATO is aware of the danger and is ramping up defenses. (cgsc with dpa)