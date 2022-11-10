The Ukrainian army recaptured 12 towns in Kherson region on Wednesdayin the south of the country and where the Russians announced to withdraw under the pressure of a counteroffensive from kyiv, its commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said on Thursday.

“During the previous day, units of the defense forces advanced 7 km, taking control of six towns in the direction of Petropavlivka Novoraisk,” the military official detailed on Telegram.

The military official added that the Ukrainian army also regained “control of six other towns in the direction of Pervomaiske-Kherson”, that is, a total of more than 260 square kilometers.

The Ukrainian commander-in-chief also stated that “the advance of the kyiv troops in the direction of Kherson had reached 36.5 km since October 1”.

In all, the Ukrainian army recaptured “a total area of ​​1,381 km2” and “41 localities” in forty days, he declared, praising “the colossal efforts of the troops.”

Zaluzhny, just like the president did Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday night, he specified on Thursday “not being able to confirm or deny the information about the alleged withdrawal” of the Russian forces from the city of Kherson, regional capital. Since September, Russian troops have faced a major counteroffensive from kyiv in the region.

Ukraine accused Russia of trying to terrorize the population of Kherson by organizing the evacuation with “false messages” about attacks.

How was the transfer maneuver of the Russian troops?

The commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday that the maneuver with the transfer of troops to the left bank would be carried out “in a short period of time”.

“After assessing the situation created, we propose to move the defense to the left bank of the Dnieper River. I understand that it is not an easy decision,” Surovikin told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

He stressed that under current conditions it is impossible to supply the Russian military contingent deployed in the area, since there is threat of a Ukrainian missile attack on the New Kakhovka reservoirwhich would cause the flooding of much of Jersón’s territory.

“A new threat arises for the civilian population and the complete isolation of our forces on the right bank of the Dnieper,” the general explained.

Why are the Ukrainians wary of the Russian exit?

In the Ukraine, however, the news of the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was met with mistrust. “The enemy does not give us gifts, he does not make ‘gestures of goodwill,'” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his late-night address. Therefore, he said, you have to move “very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risks.”

On the other hand, Zelensky warned “once again” the Moscow authorities that “any attempt” to blow up the New Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, flood the territory and drain Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “It will mean that he is declaring war on the whole world.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian authorities of the town that hosts the hydroelectric plant of the same name reported Thursday that evacuations from the area continue and that more than half of the town’s inhabitants have already abandoned their homes.

“The evacuation is going smoothly. People sign up and the next day they leave. There are also those who leave on their own,” a representative of the local administration told the TASS agency. He in turn added that many local residents left during the summer months, when “Ukrainian forces were actively shelling New Kakhovka.”

In October, pro-Russian authorities in Kherson ordered the evacuation of some 80,000 citizens from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnieper River as Ukrainian forces approached.

Later, they also included the provincial capital in their mandatory evacuation plans. And then they extended the measure to the left bank to get up to 70,000 people out of there.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE