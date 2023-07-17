The Russian Air Force claimed to have shot down ten Ukrainian drones that attacked from the port of Sevastapol, in Crimea, this Sunday morning (16). Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Russian official stationed at the port, confirmed the attack, which extended into the districts of Balaklava and Khersones.

“No targets, either in the city or in the sea area, were hit,” Razvozhayev said in a Telegram message. But it is not possible to independently confirm whether targets were destroyed. In a similar attack last year several ships of the Russian fleet were hit, but Moscow did not admit.

Just this morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that sending US cluster bombs to Ukraine is a crime. He did not mention that Russia has been using cluster munitions extensively since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian autocrat lied saying that this type of weapon is not used by Moscow, as well as other banned weapons, such as incendiary phosphorus ammunition and thermobaric missiles.

“With regard to cluster munitions, the US government itself evaluated them some time ago, through its officials, when it classified their use as a crime. This is how I think it should be seen. “, said Putin, in an interview with a local TV program.

On July 7, the United States announced the deployment of cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite criticism from some countries. Last Thursday, the Pentagon assured that the cluster bombs to support its offensive against Russia were already in the country.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu also said that in the event of the delivery of US cluster bombs to Ukraine, Moscow “will use similar means of destruction”.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), both Russia and Ukraine have used this type of weapons.